Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

McDonald’s ditching plastic cutlery for paper versions in all UK restaurants

The fast-food giant said it hopes the move will eliminate 858 metric tonnes of plastic each year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:25
McDonald’s is scrapping plastic cutlery in favour of paper-based versions in all of its UK restaurants (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s is scrapping plastic cutlery in favour of paper-based versions in all of its UK restaurants (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

McDonald’s is axing plastic cutlery in favour of paper-based spoons, knives and forks across England and Wales.

The fast-food giant said it hopes the move will eliminate 858 metric tonnes of plastic each year.

The new cutlery is made from renewable, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified pressed-paper and is fully recyclable and compostable, McDonald’s said.

It comes after the chain already switched to the paper-based alternatives across restaurants in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

McDonald’s said it will now gradually roll out the new cutlery across England and Wales from Tuesday as it phases out the plastic items.

Recommended

We’re committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials

Nina Prichard, McDonald's

The move, which will include a renewable and compostable McFlurry spoon, is part of the US-based firm’s sustainability strategy – Plan for Change.

This includes a goal to achieve net zero emissions across its UK and Ireland business by 2040.

McDonald’s also set a target to ensure all its packaging is made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and is fully recyclable and compostable by 2024.

It has already introduced paper-based straws, new McFlurry cups without plastic lids, and developed salad boxes made from card.

Nina Prichard, head of sustainable and ethical sourcing at McDonald’s, said: “As a business, we’re committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials.

“We’re pleased to announce another step forward in eliminating single-use plastics and it’s great to be switching our famous McFlurry spoons to this new paper-based material.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in