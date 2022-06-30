Mike Ashley’s Frasers buys 29% stake in fashion marketplace MySale
The group has taken hold of a significant proportion of the high street and retail sector in recent years.
Mike Ashley’s retail empire Frasers has continued its buying spree by snapping up an almost 30% stake in the Australian-based fashion marketplace MySale.
Frasers Group said it acquired a 28.7% shareholding in MySale, which connects buyers and sellers across the globe to ecommerce sites in Australia and New Zealand, for an undisclosed sum.
Frasers said the acquisition “creates an opportunity for a strategic partnership whereby end of line group products can be cleared via an established clearance channel”.
It added: “This pipeline will be further enhanced by the benefits of counter seasonality between the European and Australian climates.”
It marks the latest strategic investment for the retail giant after it increased its stake in luxury German fashion brand Hugo Boss last week.
Frasers said it now has 3.4 million shares – a 4.9% stake – in Hugo Boss and holds buy options over another 26% shareholding, boosting the value of its investment in the fashion brand to around 900 million euros (£770 million).
The group has grabbed a significant chunk of the high street and retail market in recent years, taking advantage of the shift in the sector as rivals have struggled amid a switch to online shopping.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.