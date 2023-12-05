Moonpig sales boosted by subscriptions and audio and video cards

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sales lifted at Moonpig over the past six months as the retailer was boosted by subscriptions and demand for video and audio cards.

The online gift card specialist revealed that revenues grew by 6.5% to £152.1 million for the half-year to October 31.

It said this was mainly driven by its core Moonpig brand.

However, its Greetz brand saw sales drop by almost a tenth, although the group said it saw an improving trajectory in recent months.

Moonpig said it has helped drive further growth through more recent business moves, such as Moonpig Plus subscriptions, which have witnessed “encouraging traction”.

It also said almost 4 million people used new services such as audio and video messages.

Nickyl Raithatha, Moonpig chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to report year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit despite the challenging macro-economic environment, marking the group’s return to revenue growth.

“Our focus on technology is driving this growth, underpinned by our resilient, profitable and cash generative business model, leveraging our unique use of data to drive customer loyalty.

“As the clear online leader in greetings cards, we remain well positioned to benefit from the long-term structural market shift to online.”

The company also revealed its pre-tax profits more-than doubled to £18.9 million for the six month period, up from £9.1 million a year earlier.

The firm stressed that current trading has been in line with previous expectations and held its earnings forecasts as a result.