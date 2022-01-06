More than 24,000 B&M workers to get bonus after bumper Christmas

The discount retailer said full-year profits are now set to come in at between £605 million to £625 million thanks to surging sales.

Holly Williams
Thursday 06 January 2022 09:19
Employees at the group will get the bonus payment this month (B&M)
Employees at the group will get the bonus payment this month (B&M)

More than 24,000 staff at discount retailer B&M are to get an extra week’s wage for their “considerable efforts” as the group hiked its profit outlook thanks to strong festive trading.

Employees at the group will get the bonus payment this month, B&M said.

Details of the payout came as B&M said full-year profits are now set to come in at between £605 million to £625 million, ahead of the £578 million previously expected.

The firm cheered a 14% jump in sales against pre-pandemic levels two years ago in its third quarter to December 25.

On a year-on-year basis, like-for-like sales were 6.2% lower.

Recommended

Our decision to take receipt of imported Christmas stock early in the season meant we were able to provide customers with great products at great prices

Simon Arora, chief executive, B&M

It said festive trading was boosted by efforts to take delivery of imported stock earlier than normal to avoid disruption ahead of Christmas.

Simon Arora, chief executive at B&M, said this helped it deliver a “very strong golden quarter”.

“Our decision to take receipt of imported Christmas stock early in the season meant we were able to provide customers with great products at great prices,” he said.

He added that despite ongoing supply chain disruption and cost pressures, “our relentless focus on value-for-money remains undiminished”.

B&M had said in November that it was fully stocked for the key Christmas period thanks to early buying efforts.

The group has 693 stores across the UK under the B&M brand, as well as 310 Heron Foods and B&M Express outlets.

Recommended

It also has 107 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brands.

It opened another nine new B&M stores in the UK over its third quarter, but closed two and expects to launch another 13 before the end of the financial year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in