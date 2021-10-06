Morrisons seeks to hire 3,000 workers ahead of Christmas

Morrisons is to hire 3,000 extra workers to help the supermarket chain deal with Christmas demand.

The retailer said it is looking to recruit new staff for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country ahead of the festive season amid a challenging retail backdrop.

Food suppliers and trade bodies have stressed that the Christmas period could be challenging due to labour shortages and disruption further down the supply chain.

This year’s Christmas festivities are also anticipated to be busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family, Morrisons said.

Rivals including Sainsbury’s and John Lewis have already laid out plans to hire thousands of temporary staff for the festive period.

Morrisons said it is expecting Christmas demand to be greater than usual this year (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

Morrisons said jobs available include warehouse and production operatives, pickers, packers and fork-lift truck drivers, among others.

The firm will provide full training for all positions and said no prior experience is therefore required.

Clare Grainger, people director at Morrisons, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

“We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”

Earlier this year, the company also became the UK’s first supermarket to guarantee pay of at least £10 per hour for employees.

The recruitment drive comes just days after US private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice agreed a £7 billion takeover of the Bradford-based supermarket.