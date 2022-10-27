Jump to content

Morrisons to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff

Morrisons said the key trading period is set to be “even bigger” than normal “with the added excitement of a Winter World Cup”.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 27 October 2022 14:51
Supermarket chain Morrisons is to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff (Mikael Buck/PA)
(PA Media)

Morrisons has launched a Christmas hiring spree to recruit 3,500 new workers.

The supermarket chain said it is looking to hire a raft of temporary colleagues for the busy festive period as it expects a jump in demand from customers.

It said the recruitment drive is therefore looking for 500 more workers than it did last Christmas.

The hiring spree includes roles across the UK in Morrisons stores, food making and logistics operations.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

It came as the retailer closes in on the £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s.

On Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it would accept an offer from the retail group to sell 28 stores to a buyer, or buyers, approved by the watchdog.

The CMA had raised concerns over 35 locations where the close proximity of Morrisons and McColl’s stores created competition worries but indicated the store sale plan will allay these concerns.

David Potts, Morrisons’ chief executive, said: “I am pleased that the acquisition of McColl’s has cleared the final regulatory hurdle.

“McColl’s is a business with great potential and over the last few months we have been making plans for its integration into Morrisons, for investment and for growth. We will be outlining these plans shortly.”

