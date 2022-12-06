Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Most volatile’ year on record for fuel prices

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has been ‘a terrible year for drivers’.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 06 December 2022 10:37
This year has been ‘the most volatile’ for fuel prices since reliable records began, the competition watchdog has found (Peter Byrne/PA)
This year has been ‘the most volatile’ for fuel prices since reliable records began, the competition watchdog has found (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

This year has been “the most volatile” for fuel prices since reliable records began, the competition watchdog has found.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said prices rose by around 50p a litre from January to July – the largest leap recorded within a year – before falling by 31p for petrol and 14p for diesel.

In an update on its road fuel market study, the CMA also stated that the difference between the price retailers paid for fuel and the pump price rose from 2017 to last year by between three and four pence per litre for petrol and between two and three pence per litre for diesel.

The CMA said this could be due to “other cost rises for retailers or weaker competition on fuel”.

The watchdog also found that the gap between diesel and petrol prices has become “larger than ever reliably recorded”.

Recommended

Diesel now costs around 24p more per litre than petrol.

This is largely due to western Europe’s reliance on imports of diesel from Russia, according to the CMA.

The watchdog’s interim chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “It has been a terrible year for drivers, with filling up a vehicle now a moment of dread for many.

“The disruption of imports from Russia means that diesel drivers, in particular, are paying a substantial premium because of the invasion of Ukraine.

“A weaker pound is contributing to higher prices across the board too.

“There are no easy answers to this.”

Ms Cardell added that the CMA is considering whether a “lack of effective competition” within the UK is “making things worse” for drivers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in