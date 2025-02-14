Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NatWest Group could be facing criminal proceedings as Nigel Farage is considering a private case against them.

Reports from Sky News say Chris Daw KC has been asked to examine if there are grounds for bringing a criminal case against the bank, centring around the 2023 debanking scandal, which saw the now-Reform UK leader have his account with Coutts, part of the NatWest Group, shut down.

At the time, Coutts said the decision was taken due to commercial unviability, but the Reform UK leader maintained it was due to political beliefs.

The debanking scandal resulted in Dame Alison Rose’s departure as chief executive, with the bank acknowledging failings on their part, largely tied to the treatment of confidential information.

Now, as NatWest reported operating pre-tax profit of £6.2bn for last year, news emerged Mr Farage is now taking a new direction in his claims against the group.

He told Sky News that Grosvenor Law, acting for him in separate civil proceedings against the bank, are instructing Mr Daw KC to explore a private criminal prosecution. "This is unfinished business," he said.

In an additional statement, Dan Morrison, a partner at Grosvenor Law, said: "Mr Farage is concerned about possible criminal issues arising out of the bank's conduct. We do not wish to provide further details.

open image in gallery ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

"We have therefore decided to instruct leading criminal counsel."

NatWest came under pressure from the then-Conservative government in 2023 after Mr Farage produced evidence he suggested showed a personal, rather than commercial, decision was behind his debanking.

NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “This report sets out a number of serious failings in the treatment of Mr Farage. Although Travers Smith(’s enquiry) confirm the lawful basis for the exit decision, the findings set out clear shortcomings in how it was reached as well as failures in how we communicated with him and in relation to client confidentiality.”

Sky further noted that “tentative discussions” since then between the two parties over possible settlements have “failed to result in any financial agreement”, with millions potentially at stake in alleged damages.

The current government has been reducing its stake in NatWest and now holds under seven per cent, in accordance with a long-term plan to return to full privatisation. That is on track to be completed by summer 2025.

Current chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “As we enter a new, forward-looking chapter for NatWest Group, I am optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us to grow our business as a vital and trusted partner to our customers and the UK itself and, in doing so, create further value for our shareholders.”

A spokesperson from the bank said they did not comment on individual customers.