Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars

The bank said that it lent £11 billion to new home buyers in the last three-month period.

August Graham
Friday 28 October 2022 07:44
The bank said it expects income to be higher than previously guided (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The bank said it expects income to be higher than previously guided (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

NatWest has upgraded expectations for the year as the company’s mortgage book grew and the chief executive said the bank is seeing “no signs” of families in added financial distress.

The bank told shareholders on Friday that it expects to make £12.8 billion in total income for the financial year, up from £12.5 billion in previous forecasts.

It comes as interest rates increased for mortgage holders – and others – up and down the UK.

Yet the company’s retail arm lent £11 billion in new mortgages in the three months to the end of September, nearly £3 billion higher than this time last year and up 12% compared to the previous quarter.

It comes as the economy has been put under extra strain since the start of the year, with mortgage rates rapidly increasing in a bid by the Bank of England to try to control inflation.

Recommended

Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours

Alison Rose

Yet boss Alison Rose said that while customers are worried, their pain is not yet showing up in the bank’s books.

“At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country.

“Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours,” she said.

“The bank’s strong capital and liquidity mean we are able to help those who are likely to need it the most, through support for our community partners, proactive outreach to our customers or targeted lending packages for the most impacted sectors.”

The bank said that it had passed on around 25% to 30% of the increased interest rates to savers since the last quarter of 2021.

Total income reached £3.23 billion in the third quarter of the year, up from £2.7 billion a year before and just surpassing expectations.

Recommended

Pre-tax operating profit hit £1.1 billion, up from a little under £1 billion a year earlier.

Ms Rose added: “In a challenging environment, NatWest Group continues to deliver a strong financial performance; supporting our customers, responsibly growing our lending and making significant investments to transform the bank.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in