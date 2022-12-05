New car market grows for fourth month in a row
Preliminary figures show the number of new cars registered in November was more than 20% higher than the same month last year.
The UK’s new car market has recorded a fourth successive month of growth.
Preliminary figures show the number of new cars registered in November was more than 20% higher than the same month last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Plug-in cars such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids accounted for more than a quarter of the market.
The SMMT is calling for urgent Government action to boost electric car charging infrastructure and support the uptake of plug-in vehicles.
The trade body expects the overall new car market to return to growth in 2023.
The number of new cars registered during the first 10 months of this year was nearly 6% down on the same period in 2021.
Supply shortages have largely been blamed for the decline.
Final figures for November registrations will be published by the SMMT at 9am.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.