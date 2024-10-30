Next sees annual profits topping £1 billion after autumn sales boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fashion and homewares chain Next has said it is on track to make more than £1 billion in annual profit after raising its outlook for the third time in three months.

The high street giant cheered a colder weather boost to sales of its autumn/winter ranges, with full-price sales jumping 7.6% in its third quarter to October 26.

The retailer – led by chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson – put the performance down to the “early arrival of colder weather this year, versus an unusually warm September and early October last year”.

It had been expecting third-quarter sales to increase by 5%.

Next said it is increasing its full-year pre-tax profit guidance by £10 million to £1.01 billion, surpassing the £1 billion milestone and marking a 9.5% rise on profits in 2023-24.

Annual full-price sales are now expected to lift 4.9% to £5.02 billion.

It comes after the group raised its sales and profit expectations in both September and August.

Next is pencilling in more muted sales growth of 3.5% in its festive quarter to the end of January, as it said some trading will have been “pulled forward” into the bumper third quarter for the firm.

The group said last month that it is entering a “new era” thanks to its burgeoning overseas sales and strength in combining online with bricks and mortar shops.

No amount of modesty or caution changes the fact that this is shaping up to be an excellent year for Next Clive Black, retail analyst

Its latest trading update showed UK online sales rising 7.9% in the third quarter, with 2.9% growth across retail shops.

But overseas online sales soared 20.4% and are up 22% so far in the firm’s financial year.

Shares in Next lifted nearly 2% after the update.

Retail analyst Clive Black, at Shore Capital, said that despite the profits upgrade, Next had “taken a cautious outlook in its guidance”, which he said may be down to uncertainty over the Budget and the outlook for retail.

But he added: “No amount of modesty or caution changes the fact that this is shaping up to be an excellent year for Next.”