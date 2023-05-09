NHS boards asked to draw up plans for junior doctors’ strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NHS boards in Scotland have been asked to draw up contingency plans in case junior doctors go on strike, the Health Secretary said.

Michael Matheson told MSPs he is doing “everything in my power” to avoid a junior doctors’ strike, which he said would be “very disruptive”.

Juniors doctors in Scotland voted last week in favour of their first national walkout over pay.

Some 71% of the eligible 5,000 junior doctors voted in the ballot, with 97% backing BMA Scotland’s strike action.

Mr Matheson has already said their demand for a 23.5% pay increase on top of inflation – taking the total rise to around 35% – is “simply unaffordable”.

Answering questions at Holyrood, the Health Secretary said confidential talks with the BMA are progressing, with the next meeting scheduled for Thursday.

He said he recognised the “strength of feeling” among junior doctors and added: “I want NHS Scotland to be a place of choice for junior doctors in working through their career.

“I will be doing everything in my power to try and help to avert the risk of industrial action by junior doctors in NHS Scotland.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie asked him about contingency plans which would be put in place if the strike goes ahead.

The minister said: “I’ve already asked health boards to put contingency plans in place, should we be in a situation where unfortunately industrial action does take place, because it will be very disruptive.

“The nature of what those contingency plans will be is dependent upon any derogations which have been agreed with the junior doctors’ committee.”