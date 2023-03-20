North Sea oil and gas operators warned of ‘tsunami’ of industrial unrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oil and gas operators in the North Sea are being warned of a “tsunami “ of industrial unrest after workers voted to strike over jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite said around 1,400 of its members in a number of companies operating in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) are involved in the dispute.

The union warned that platforms and offshore installations will be brought to a “standstill” due to the specialised roles its members undertake.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oil and gas companies have been given free rein to enjoy massive windfall profits in the North Sea; drilling concessions are effectively licences to print money.

Unite’s members are angry at the corporate greed being shown by offshore operators and contractors John Boland, Unite

“1,400 offshore workers are now set to take strike action against these employers who are raking it in but refusing to give them a fair share of the pie. This will create a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector.

“Unite will support these members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The prospective action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite has received unprecedented support in favour of industrial action in the UK Continental Shelf. It is the biggest mandate we have received in a generation in the offshore sector.

“There is no doubt that this is directly linked to oil and gas companies reaping record profits while the workforce gets scraps from the table.

“Unite’s members are angry at the corporate greed being shown by offshore operators and contractors. Now these major global companies are set to face the consequences as dozens of offshore platforms will be brought to a standstill in a matter of weeks.”

No dates have yet been set for industrial action.