Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

OBR: Brexit has had ‘significant adverse impact’ on UK trade

The Office for Budget Responsibility also forecast payments of £18.9 billion to Brussels under the terms of the Brexit financial settlement.

David Hughes
Thursday 17 November 2022 13:31
The OBR said Brexit contributed to reducing trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU firms (Yui Mok/PA)
The OBR said Brexit contributed to reducing trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU firms (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Brexit has had a “significant adverse impact” on UK trade, according to the Budget watchdog’s assessment.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit contributed to reducing trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU firms.

Trade was also hit by slowing global economic growth, the OBR’s economic and fiscal outlook said.

The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading relationships between UK and EU firms

Office for Budget Responsibility

“Near-term growth in exports and imports is lower than in our March forecast as slowing global GDP (gross domestic product) growth hits exports and a weaker outlook for consumption and investment weighs on imports,” the OBR said.

Recommended

“Our trade forecast reflects our assumption that Brexit will result in the UK’s trade intensity being 15% lower in the long run than if the UK had remained in the EU.

“The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading relationships between UK and EU firms.”

The OBR document also forecast payments of £18.9 billion to Brussels under the terms of the Brexit divorce deal between 2022-23 and 2027-28.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in