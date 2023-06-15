Odey hedge fund ‘in advanced discussions’ to sell funds to other asset managers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Odey Asset Management (OAM) is in discussions to sell off some of its funds in a sign of a deepening crisis at the hedge fund.

The business told investors that it is to transfer some of its activities and staff to other asset managers.

The hedge fund is “in advanced discussions”, it said in a letter.

It is a further sign of trouble at the under-pressure hedge fund, which was thrown into the spotlight when the Financial Times published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against its founder, Crispin Odey.

It has however become clear that some investment management activities of the partnership are affected by recent events. OAM letter to investors

OAM has since broken some of its ties with Mr Odey, saying on Saturday that he would “no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership”.

But the crisis has reportedly led to customers trying to remove their money from the funds that Odey manages, and companies that provide vital services to OAM have moved to sever ties.

OAM had already moved to halt withdrawals from two of its funds and closed another amid the investor exodus.

In a letter sent to investors on Wednesday, OAM said: “We have been, and remain, in constructive dialogue with our service providers and key counterparties.

“It has however become clear that some investment management activities of the partnership are affected by recent events.

“Given that, the firm is now in advanced discussions for rehousing funds and transferring certain fund management activities and individuals to other asset managers.

“Any sale or rehousing is considered subject, of course, to any relevant regulatory approvals and due diligence, with a view to an orderly transition of any assets and investors.

“The fund boards and managers are also appraised and supportive of this approach.”

The business added: “Acting in the best interest of our investors and our staff has continued to be our primary concern over the past few days.”

Allegations have been made against Mr Odey in the past. In 2021 he was found not guilty in a court case where he was accused of an indecent assault which had allegedly happened in 1998.