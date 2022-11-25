Jump to content

Ofgem proposes reforms to protect customers and strengthen energy suppliers

It comes days after the regulator told 17 British energy suppliers they have to improve how they deal with vulnerable customers.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 25 November 2022 07:52
Energy regulator Ofgem has laid out proposals to protect customers and energy suppliers (PA)
Energy regulator Ofgem has laid out proposals to protect customers and energy suppliers (PA)
(PA Archive)

Energy regulator Ofgem has proposed reforms designed to protect customers and ensure energy suppliers are resilient to market shocks.

It comes days after it told 17 British energy suppliers they have to improve how they deal with vulnerable customers, with the watchdog identifying “severe weaknesses” at five firms.

A raft of energy suppliers have collapsed since the start of last year after being unable to cope with soaring energy prices.

The Government is facing a roughly £6.5 billion bill for the collapse of supplier Bulb alone.

The regulator said on Friday the fresh proposals include introducing capital requirements to ensure suppliers have enough cash to deal with future energy shocks.

It said it will also require suppliers to ring-fence money they need to buy renewable energy and more closely monitor the use of customers’ credit balances to stamp out misuse by firms.

Ofgem said it is seeking feedback on the plans and hopes to publish the reforms in the spring.

Chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “The energy crisis has had a profound impact on the sector, its business models, our approach to its regulation and the way we think about risk.

“These proposals will provide protections, checks and balances for consumers, suppliers and the entire sector to create a more stable market.

“We want suppliers to be able to be innovative and dynamic, while also making sure they are financially stable and that customers’ money is protected.

“Ultimately, we have a responsibility as a sector to ensure we are protecting consumers’ interests by making sure our financial regulations are as robust as they can be.

“At a time of extremely high energy bills, that responsibility is more important than ever.”

