Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oil giants drag as FTSE rises

The FTSE 100 jumped by more than half a percent as traders prepared for the weekend, gaining nearly 39 points.

August Graham
Friday 18 November 2022 17:25
Shares jumped in London on Friday. (John Walton/PA)
Shares jumped in London on Friday. (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Oil giants Shell and BP and some of the UK’s biggest banks were the few drags on an otherwise positive day for the top shares in London on Friday.

The FTSE 100 jumped by more than half a percent as traders prepared for the weekend, gaining nearly 39 points and ending the day at 7,385.52.

“It looks set to be another positive week for markets in Europe, however most of this week’s price action has been confined to a fairly modest range in what looks increasingly like a period of consolidation,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The FTSE 100 had yet another look above the 7,400 level and once again was unable to sustain the momentum.

“Amongst the gainers today, retail has done well, with Frasers Group higher after being rated as a buy by Numis, while JD Sports has got a lift after US counterpart Foot Locker upgraded its outlook for the year after beating on third quarter results.”

Recommended

BP and Shell were both down on the day as the price of Brent crude oil dipped 3% to just over 87 dollars per barrel.

After a rough day on Thursday, the pound gained 0.3% to around 1.19 dollars.

In Europe, the German Dax index rose by 1.2% while France’s Cac 40 was up 1%. In New York, the S&P 500 was trading up 0.3% around closing time in London and Dow Jones had gained 0.5%.

In company news, Legal & General, an insurance company, said that its pension revenues and profits face a £10 million hit in the wake of post-mini budget instability.

The company saw its shares jump 3.4% after the announcement, where it also reiterated its full-year guidance.

Nationwide performed even better, up 4.3%, after revealing that its profits jumped to £980 million before tax in the six months to the end of September. It was £130 million higher than a year ago.

The business also warned that customers are facing “affordability pressures” and set aside more than £100 million for credit losses.

Recommended

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Frasers, up 46p to 823p, ConvaTec, up 10p to 231.2p, JD Sports, up 4.95p to 119.6p, Harbour Energy, up 13.4p to 327.4p, and Next, up 192p to 5,732p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Prudential, down 19p to 978.6p, Smiths Group, down 21.5p to 1,575p, Rolls-Royce, down 1p to 85.49p, Glencore, down 6p to 505.8p, and Halma, down 22p to 2,225p.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in