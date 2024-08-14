Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ONS staff to escalate industrial action in dispute over office working

The Public and Commercial Services Union said that the industrial action is to oppose mandatory attendance in the office.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 14 August 2024 10:58
Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) say ONS workers will refuse to work overtime (Phillip Toscano/PA)
Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) say ONS workers will refuse to work overtime (Phillip Toscano/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Workers at the Office for National Statistics are to escalate industrial action in a dispute over office working.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said that 1,200 of its members based in Newport, South Wales; Titchfield, Hampshire; London; Darlington; Manchester and Edinburgh will refuse to work overtime starting August 27.

Since May they have refused to follow a new instruction to spend at least 40% of their time in the office.

The union said many staff already willingly spend more than 40% of their working time in the office.

The industrial action is to oppose mandatory attendance, said the PCS.

General secretary Fran Heathcote said: “ONS consistently relies on goodwill to remain functional but managers have themselves shown little goodwill by forcing staff back into the office.

“This new wave of industrial action will cause disruption in a way working from home has not.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in