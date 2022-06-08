Petrol prices: Average cost of filling family car set to hit £100

Data firm Experian Catalist said a litre of petrol cost an average of 180.7p on Tuesday.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 08 June 2022 10:59

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 for the first time on Wednesday as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

That was an increase of 2.2p compared with the previous day.

A similar increase on Wednesday will take the average cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car to more than £100 for the first time.

The average cost for the day will be published on Thursday morning.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 per litre, including a BP garage on the A1 near Sunderland which is charging 202.9p.

Average diesel prices are also at a record high.

They hit 186.6p on Tuesday, up 1.4p from Monday.

Cost of living: how to get help

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

  • The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free.
  • If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre. The Trussell Trust, which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool.
  • Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

