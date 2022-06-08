Boris Johnson news - live: Javid says PM must ‘do more on tax cuts’ ahead of PMQs
Health secretary says he and colleagues want to see cuts ‘where possible’
Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion
Boris Johnson is being urged to sack ministers who did not publicly announce that they were backing him in the no-confidence vote.
Thirteen members of the government have not confirmed how they voted on Monday.
One cabinet minister told The Times: “The prime minister needs to stamp his authority on the party. Some of the newer MPs are furious at the way people on the payroll have behaved.
“We’ve had ministers voting against him. He may be nervous about a reshuffle but he’s going to find it very hard to resist.”
It comes as senior MPs urge Mr Johnson to cut taxes this year and allies encourage him to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.
The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.
Sajid Javid: ‘Netflix NHS’ vision does not mean we will pay a subscription
The Health Secretary has insisted that people will not have to start paying a “subscription” for the NHS after setting out his vision for modernising the health service.
Sajid Javid likened the current system to the now-defunct video store Blockbuster, saying the country has a “Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix”.
He said that his comments, made to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, meant that the NHS needs to modernise.
Asked whether his Netflix reference meant people would need to start paying for a subscription, he told BBC News: “Not at all.
“I’m very proud of that we’ve got an NHS that is free at the point of use, paid out of our general taxation, there for all of us when we need it.
“But what I mean by that particular comment is it needs to modernise.
“We need to make sure that we keep modernising that we have a NHS that is looking out towards the 2048, not one that was designed for 1948.”
Boris Johnson ‘hasn’t got enough fight’ for next election, his own strategist fears
Boris Johnson’s own strategist is concerned the prime minister doesn’t have “enough fight in him” for the next general election, Westminster insiders have told The Independent.
David Canzini, deputy chief of staff at No 10, has privately expressed concerns about Mr Johnson’s ability and dedication to fighting a nationwide campaign in the next two years.
The prime minister’s future is under intense scrutiny after he scraped through a vote of no confidence on Monday night, with 41 per cent of Tory MPs actively voting for him to go.
It is Mr Canzini’s job, having been hired in February this year to help with the fallout of the Partygate scandal, to ensure the Conservative Party wins the next general election.
However, sources told The Independent that he is worried Mr Johnson has not understood the scale of the battle on his hands and is too complacent about his prospects of winning a fresh mandate.
Read the full exclusive story from Anna Isaac here:
Boris Johnson ‘hasn’t got enough fight’ for election, fears his own strategist
Exclusive: Allies of David Canzini say he is concerned the PM doesn’t realise what a battle he has to win a second election
Javid joins calls for tax cuts after backbench revolt
Boris Johnson must “do more on tax cuts”, Sajid Javid has said as the prime minister comes under increasing pressure from rebel MPs following Monday night’s damaging confidence vote.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today earlier this morning, the health secretary said he would like to see reductions "where they’re possible", and this is something chancellor Rishi Sunak will look at.
Asked if the government will be moving towards tax cuts this year, especially in the wake of Boris Johnson being challenged in the confidence vote, Mr Javid added: "I’d like to see us do more on tax cuts and I’m someone just like, I think, every member of the government, all (of) my colleagues, we want to see taxes as low as possible.”
Boris Johnson to face MPs following Tory revolt
Boris Johnson is to face Parliament on Wednesday for the first time since the damaging revolt by Tory MPs in Monday’s confidence vote.
Backers of the Prime Minister can be expected to stage a noisy show of support when he steps up for his weekly Commons questions.
But behind the scenes, tensions are running high after 40% of Conservative MPs refused to support him in the vote of confidence.
Although Mr Johnson survived, by 211 votes to 148, critics warned that he had been severely wounded by the scale of the rebellion and could be gone before the end of the year.
Read the full story ahead of Boris Johnson facing PMQs this afternoon:
Boris Johnson to face MPs following Tory revolt
The PM will take Commons questions after 148 Conservative MPs refused to back him in a vote of confidence
Government ‘did not consult First Treasury Counsel about Northern Ireland Protocol plan'
The First Treasury Counsel, the government’s independent barrister on national legal issues, has reportedly not been consulted about whether the government’s plan to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol will break international law.
Sky News reported that the barrister, Sir James Eadie, was not asked for his opinion on the plan. He has reportedly indicated that he thinks it will be very hard for the UK to argue that it is not breaking international law.
Plans to roll back the Northern Ireland Protocol could also be stalled by Tory rebels, according to the news outlet.
Mandelson: Labour needs to overhaul its economic policy
Lord Mandelson is expected to warn today that Labour needs to overhaul its economic policy in order to have a shot of winning the next election.
Lord Mandelson will use a speech to say Sir Keir Starmer risks “sneaking over the finishing line” in 2024 rather than winning convincingly.
He will urge Labour at the North East Chamber of Commerce in Durham: “I believe the next Labour government must give laser-like attention to the new industrial and technology-empowered policies needed to spur growth and mitigate the effects of Brexit.”
Concerns raised about legality of government’s Northern Ireland Protocol plan
Concerns have been raised at the top of government about the legality of the government’s Northern Ireland Protocol plan, according to Politics Home.
Correspondence seen by the outlet questions the government’s assertion that their plan will not breach international law.
When foreign secretary Liz Truss unveiled the plan to parliament, she said: “We are very clear that this is legal in international law and we will be setting out our legal position in due course.”
A senior advisor has reportedly poured cold water over this claim, warning that what the government is proposing cannot be “credibly” argued on legal grounds.
Here is a recent piece about the debates around the plan:
Westminster ‘pushing disingenuous claim that protocol incompatible with GFA’
Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney urged the British Government to rethink its plans.
Sajid Javid: MPs should not change the rules to allow another no-confidence vote within a year
Conservative MPs should not change the rules to allow a new no-confidence vote in the prime minister within a year, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.
Mr Javid said Mr Johnson’s win in Monday’s vote was a “clear and decisive result”.
148 MPs voted against Mr Johnson, a bigger rebellion than Theresa May faced when she won her own no-confidence vote.
The Times had reported that the 1992 Committee could change the rules, which currently ban another vote within a year, and make way for a new ballot on the PM’s leadership.
However a 1922 Committee member took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to deny the claims.
Karl McCartney MP wrote: “The current 16 Backbenchers who make up 1922 Exec have never discussed ‘changing the rules’”
Sajid Javid denies avoiding huge tax bill over mysterious loan to brother’s firm
Sajid Javid has denied seeking to avoid a huge tax bill when he made a mysterious loan to a business launched by his brother, amid a call for an investigation.
Labour has demanded the probe into the health secretary’s ties to a company called SA Capital – accusing him of “hypocrisy” at a time when the government is hiking taxes on the public.
The controversy centres on how £585,000 of almost £1m of loans was secured for the company, which Mr Javid briefly co-owned with his brother and their respective wives.
Read the full story by Rob Merrick here:
Sajid Javid denies avoiding huge tax bill over mysterious loan to brother’s firm
Labour has demanded investigation – accusing health secretary of ‘hypocrisy’ at time of rising taxes
‘Levelling up’ fund rules allow ministers to hand billions to favoured areas, MPs warn
Ministers are accused today of drawing up rules that allow billions of pounds of “levelling up” cash to be handed to their favoured areas.
A stinging report revealed that the “principles” for successful awards from a flagship £4.8bn fund were decided only after the government knew which of 170 bidders “would win and who would not”.
The process suggested Michael Gove’s department was “retrofitting the criteria for success”, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee alleged.
The controversy follows the outcry over the “naked pork-barrel politics” that saw almost all of £1bn in Towns fund grants going to Tory-held constituencies last year.
Read the full story by Rob Merrick here:
‘Levelling up’ fund rules allow ministers to hand billions to favoured areas
Criteria for success decided only after Michael Gove’s team knew which bidders ‘would win and who would not’
