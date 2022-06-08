✕ Close Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson is being urged to sack ministers who did not publicly announce that they were backing him in the no-confidence vote.

Thirteen members of the government have not confirmed how they voted on Monday.

One cabinet minister told The Times: “The prime minister needs to stamp his authority on the party. Some of the newer MPs are furious at the way people on the payroll have behaved.

“We’ve had ministers voting against him. He may be nervous about a reshuffle but he’s going to find it very hard to resist.”

It comes as senior MPs urge Mr Johnson to cut taxes this year and allies encourage him to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.

The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.