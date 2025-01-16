Poundland owner to take ‘immediate measures’ to halt chain’s sales slump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parent firm of Poundland has said it is taking “immediate measures” to turn around the performance of the UK discount chain after a sharp drop in sales.

Poland-based Pepco Group said the UK business, which runs 825 stores, will increase the number of products it sells for £1 or less as part of efforts to get the chain “back on track”.

In recent years, Poundland has expanded its range of products being sold at price points above £1 in an effort to take on rival retailers such as B&M.

However, on Thursday, the retailer said: “We are refocusing on its long-time strengths, such as recently increasing the number of core items at £1 or below from 1,500 to almost 2,400 in all UK stores.”

Pepco said that recent trading at Poundland stores was challenging as the UK retail environment became tougher towards the end of 2024.

Poundland revenues slid by 9.3% for the three months to December 31, with like-for-like sales down 7.3%, as it witnessed weaker clothing sales.

The group also confirmed that it closed 13 Poundland stores over the quarter, with only two new store openings.

It stressed that Poundland will not increase its store numbers over the current financial year as it focuses on improving sales.

Meanwhile, the wider Pepco Group saw overall revenues grow 8.4%, supported by the opening of new Pepco and Dealz stores.

Stephan Borchert, chief executive officer of Pepco Group, said: “The group delivered a mixed performance in its first quarter, with a strong performance from both the Pepco and Dealz brands, partially offset by Poundland’s ongoing challenges.

“Poundland saw like-for-likes fall, largely driven by continued underperformance in clothing and general merchandise following the transition to Pepco-source product.

“Getting Poundland back on track is a key priority – we are undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the business and taking immediate measures on improving cash performance and strengthening the customer proposition.”