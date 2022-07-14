Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poundland sees strong sales as cost crunch fuels demand

Sales rose 2% on a like-for-like basis over the third quarter to June 30, with wider Pepco group sales up 4.9%.

Holly Williams
Thursday 14 July 2022 09:18
Poundland owner Pepco has seen a sales hike amid surging demand due to the cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Poundland owner Pepco has seen a sales hike amid surging demand due to the cost-of-living crisis (PA)
(PA Wire)

Poundland has notched up a hike in sales due to surging demand from cash-strapped shoppers in the cost-of-living crisis.

Owner Pepco said Poundland sales rose 2% on a like-for-like basis over its third quarter to June 30, with revenues up 3.8% at 507 million euros (£429 million).

Poundland sales jumped 5.6% on a comparison with three years ago before the pandemic struck.

Pepco – which has nearly 900 stores across the UK and Ireland and also owns the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe – has pledged to keep a tight lid on its own business costs to help keep prices low and maintain its discount offering despite soaring inflation.

The group’s continued focus on reducing the cost of operations is enabling us to maintain our price leadership

Pepco

Recommended

It said: “With inflationary pressures continuing across the wider market, the group is committed to investing in its price proposition and maintaining its market-leading variety discount offering.

“The group’s continued focus on reducing the cost of operations is enabling us to maintain our price leadership.

“Against this backdrop, we are encouraged that the discount market across Europe is now much larger than at the time of the previous financial crisis in 2007-08, which means that a much larger customer base is more familiar with and more frequently shops across this channel.”

Its results show total group-wide sales lifted 4.9% on a like-for-like basis to 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) over the quarter, with growth driven by Pepco, where sales jumped 7.3%.

The group is on track to launch 450 new stores in the year to the end of September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in