Rail managers vote to strike over on-call working at ScotRail

Rail managers have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over on-call working.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at ScotRail backed industrial action by 70%.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Throughout this dispute ScotRail have dragged their feet. They agreed to a joint working group to discuss our members’ concerns in 2021, then refused to meet us for over a year.

“Now after 12 months of negotiations their ‘final’ on-call policy offer still fails to address a number of crucial issues including payment. Our members have had enough….

“Our members don’t vote lightly for strike action, but ScotRail have acted in bad faith throughout the dispute and enough is enough.

“The ball is in ScotRail’s court now. If they want to avoid strike action they need to get back round the table with us and make an offer our members can accept. Otherwise we’ll see them on the picket line.”