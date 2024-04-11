Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rail strike suspended ahead of talks to resolve union recognition dispute

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at CrossCountry were due to walk out on Saturday.

Alan Jones
Thursday 11 April 2024 09:16
A CrossCountry train near Basingstoke (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A planned strike by rail workers at CrossCountry has been suspended after progress over a union recognition dispute.

The union said the company has agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve the row.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse.

“We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity.

“But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary.”

The dispute is separate to the long-running train drivers’ pay row at 16 train operators, including CrossCountry.

