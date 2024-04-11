Rail strike suspended ahead of talks to resolve union recognition dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A planned strike by rail workers at CrossCountry has been suspended after progress over a union recognition dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out on Saturday.

The union said the company has agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve the row.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse.

“We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity.

“But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary.”

The dispute is separate to the long-running train drivers’ pay row at 16 train operators, including CrossCountry.