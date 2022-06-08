Reasons why the UK could face a summer of travel misery

The announcement of a national rail strike is the latest evidence that the UK faces a summer of travel misery.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about transport prospects:

– What is happening on the trains?

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on June 21, 23 and 25.

– What impact will that have?

Fewer than one in five trains are expected to run on those dates, with services potentially restricted to between 7am and 7pm, and only on main lines.

– Will there be more strikes?

Further industrial action is likely throughout the summer unless a resolution is reached in the dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

This could put passengers off from making plans to travel by train.

– Are there more London Underground strikes?

Tube workers will walk out on June 21 to coincide with the first rail strike, increasing the disruption for passengers.

– Is other industrial action affecting services?

ScotRail has cut daily services by a third due to a pay dispute between the operator and railway unions.

– What about flights?

Airline passengers have suffered widespread cancellations and long queues at airports for several months.

The aviation industry is desperately trying to recruit more workers, but there are fears the chaos could continue during the peak summer holiday period in July and August.

– Should I take a boat instead?

Ferry firms are not suffering the same level of disruption as airlines, although passengers arriving at the Port of Dover before last week’s half-term school holiday were forced to queue for several hours.

– Is driving a better option?

Many people may try to avoid travel disruption by driving to where they need to go.

But motorists are already being hit by record fuel prices, and there are concerns average prices could exceed £2 per litre this summer.