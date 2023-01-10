Robert Walters warns over profits as global jobs market slows
The recruiter said annual profits would be slightly below market expectations amid ‘difficult market conditions’.
Recruiter Robert Walters has warned that profits will just miss expectations amid a “difficult” global jobs market due to mounting economic gloom.
The group said that while group net fee income continued to rise – up 8% to £105.3 million in the final three months of 2022 on a constant currency basis – growth slowed sharply compared with previous quarters.
Group gross profit had surged by 18% in the third quarter.
Robert Walters said group net fee income still lifted 20% over the full year, putting profits on track to hit a record, but that the result would be slightly below market expectations as a result of “difficult market conditions”.
Robert Walters, chief executive and founder of the eponymous firm, said: “The global macroeconomic backdrop became increasingly uncertain as the quarter progressed, resulting in a softening of recruitment activity levels across many of the group’s markets.
“Nevertheless, the group continued to see growth, albeit more muted, across all regions and all forms of recruitment – permanent, temporary, interim and recruitment process outsourcing – with net fee income for the fourth quarter up 8% year-on-year.
“Group net fee income for the full year was up 20%, with full-year profit expected to be a record, albeit slightly below current market expectations.”
The group’s trading update showed that despite the gathering economic uncertainty, UK net fee income lifted by 8% to £17.2 million, with recruitment across financial services, commerce finance and technology holding up well through the quarter.
It added that there was a notable uptick in contract recruitment in the UK.
The firm’s own workforce rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to 4,356 over the three months, but after peaking in November, the headcount declined in December “reflecting the more challenging market conditions”.