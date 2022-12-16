Rolls-Royce car factory workers handed bumper pay deal to avert strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Workers at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will receive a “record” pay rise and have called off potential strike action, the Unite union has announced.

Unite said workers at the luxury car maker will see an increase worth up to 17.6%.

Around 1,200 workers at Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, who help make its Ghost, Wraith and Cullinan, will receive the pay increase.

More than 80% of workers at the site took part in a ballot to accept the pay deal, which will see a 10% increase alongside a £2,000 payment.

The one-year deal will represent a hike of between 14.8% and 17.6% for grades of workers represented by the union.

Agreement was reached after workers voted to take industrial action if they did not receive a pay rise in line with the cost of living.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise.

“For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing – the union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.”

A spokesman for the company said: “In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal.

“We can confirm that a pay rise of 10% will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023.

“Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.”