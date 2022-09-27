Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims

It downgraded its expectations after facing high levels of claims inflation, currently about 13%, in its underwriting business.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 27 September 2022 09:15
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Over-50s group Saga has slashed its profit targets for the year due to a “challenging” insurance market.

The group saw shares plunge after it told shareholders that it was now expecting to post a full-year pre-tax profit of between £20 million and £30 million.

Saga had previously said it was set for a profit between £35 million and £50 million for the year.

It downgraded its expectations after facing high levels of claims inflation, currently about 13%, in its underwriting business.

The group said the cost of claims is expected to remain high while “sales of motor and home insurance policies” are also due to stay at current levels in the next half of the financial year, having an impact on profitability.

Recommended

Looking ahead, while we are mindful that the external environment remains challenging, we are confident that Saga is now in a stronger position than it was before the pandemic

Euan Sutherland, chief executive

It came as Saga tumbled to a £257.5 million pre-tax loss for the six months to July 31, compared with a £0.7 million profit over the same period last year, after it was dragged down by a £269 million impairment in its insurance operations.

Meanwhile, revenues surged by 65% to £258.3 million following the recovery of its cruise and travel operations after pandemic restrictions eased.

Euan Sutherland, Saga’s group chief executive, said: “Following the launch of our multi-year three-step growth plan and the strengthening of our leadership team, we are focused on delivery of step one, maximising our existing businesses, step two, reducing our debt, and step three, creating the superbrand for older people in the UK.

“Looking ahead, while we are mindful that the external environment remains challenging, we are confident that Saga is now in a stronger position than it was before the pandemic.

“We are determined to build Saga into the largest and fastest-growing commercial network for older people in the UK, building a customer lifetime value model and creating long-term value for our investors.”

Shares were 12.3% lower at 117.7p in early trading.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in