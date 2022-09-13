Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sainsbury’s increases pay again and offers free food to workers

The supermarket said the moves are part of a £25 million package to support staff facing cost-of-living pressures.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 13 September 2022 13:25
Sainsbury’s is increasing pay as part of a £25 million package (Michael McHugh/PA)
Sainsbury’s is increasing pay as part of a £25 million package (Michael McHugh/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sainsbury’s has raised pay for staff again and offered free food during shifts as part of a £25 million package to support workers facing cost-of-living pressures.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said £20 million of the cash boost will go towards a pay increase.

Around 127,000 hourly paid colleagues will receive a 25p per hour increase from October.

Sainsbury’s and Argos retail staff will see minimum pay lift from £10 to £10.25 per hour, with this increasing from £11.05 to £11.30 per hour in London.

This is the first time we have given two pay rises in the same year

Simon Roberts

Recommended

It comes after the retail giant increased basic hourly pay for workers from £9.50 to £10 in January.

Sainsbury’s has said the latest pay increase means frontline workers will have seen a 7.9% pay rise over the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded 10.1% inflation in July.

Sainsbury’s added that the latest move will bring total investment into supporting its workers to around £150 million.

The new pay rates will come into effect from October 16 and will not affect the next annual pay review.

The retailer said it will also give workers “access to basic food items during shifts” from the first week of October until the end of December, as well as increasing discounts at Sainsbury’s and Argos.

“The free food will ensure that colleagues can have something to eat while they are at work and the longer and deeper discounts will help colleagues plan and manage their budgets through the autumn and in the run up to Christmas,” the company said.

It comes a day after Sainsbury’s confirmed it would be among major retailers to shut stores on Monday September 19 due to the Queen’s funeral.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s said: “Every day, I am hearing from colleagues who are really feeling the pressures of the rising cost of living.

Recommended

“That’s why we are doing everything we can to help our colleagues as they face rising bills and living costs this autumn by investing £25 million into a package of support, including an early pay increase.

“This is the first time we have given two pay rises in the same year.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in