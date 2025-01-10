Sainsbury’s give workers surprise pay increase after huge Christmas sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s is to raise staff wages by 5% per cent after cheering its “biggest ever” Christmas.

The UK’s second-largest grocery chain, behind Tesco, said it saw a strong performance in the key Christmas period amid soaring demand for party food and bottles of fizz. Tesco recently reported claiming its highest market share since 2016 after ringing up a rise in sales as it said customers switched to the supermarket over the crucial Christmas shopping season.

As a result, it told shareholders on Friday it is on track to increase its profits for the year, in line with previous targets.

It came as Sainsbury’s said it will hand staff an inflation-busting 5 per cent pay increase in 2025 to help workers through a “particularly tough cost inflation environment”.

The increase, which will affect 118,000 hourly-paid workers, will see the minimum annual pay for a full-time worker outside London increase from £22,882 to £24,026 by August.

Sainsbury’s and Argos workers will see hourly pay increase from £12 to £12.45 in March, before rising again to £12.60 in August.

Workers in London will see pay increase from £13.15 to £13.70 in March, before lifting to £13.85 in August.

It comes ahead of the Government’s planned increase in the national minimum wage in April, which will rise by 6.7 per cent to a minimum of £12.21 per hour for workers over 21 years of age.

The new pay deal came as Sainsbury’s reported an increase in sales over the latest quarter.

The retail giant said overall group sales, excluding fuel, were up 2.7 per cent for the 16 weeks to January 4, driven by strong momentum in its grocery business.

It said grocery sales rose by 4.1 per cent for the period, as it increased its share of the UK grocery market further.

This included record sales volumes in the days shortly before Christmas as customers shopped later than usual.

Strong demand for groceries, helped by a nearly 40 per cent rise in sales of party food, helped offset a decrease in sales from its Argos arm.

The company said it is on track to meet its profit guidance for the year as a result, telling shareholders its retail underlying operating profits are likely to be towards the middle of its £1.01bn to £1.06bn range.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “Driven by our leading combination of quality, value and service, we have achieved seven consecutive quarters of volume performance ahead of the market and further accelerated our two-year volume growth.

“The strength of our customer service and operational performance stood us apart in delivering our biggest ever Christmas.

“Customers shopped later than ever and we achieved our highest ever sales in the final days before Christmas.”