Sales of new electric cars outperform market

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 05 June 2024 09:42
Industry chiefs called for more incentives to drive the electric car market (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sales of pure battery electric new cars outperformed the market last month, new figures show.

Some 26,031 of the vehicles were registered in May, up 6.2% from the same month last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is compared with a 1.7% year-on-year increase for all types of new cars.

Uptake of new electric cars is being driven by purchases for large fleets, with those volumes rising 10.7%.

Consumers enjoy a plethora of new electric models and some very attractive offers

Mike Hawes, SMMT

Registrations of the vehicles by private buyers declined by 2.0%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “As Britain prepares for next month’s General Election, the new car market continues to hold steady as large fleets sustain growth, offsetting weakened private retail demand.

Consumers enjoy a plethora of new electric models and some very attractive offers, but manufacturers can’t sustain this scale of support on their own indefinitely.

“Their success so far should be a signpost for the next government that a faster and fairer transition requires carrots, not just sticks.”

