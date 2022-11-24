ScotRail ‘delighted’ after RMT workers accept new pay deal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail workers in the RMT union have accepted a new pay offer made by ScotRail, the publicly-owned operator said.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said the firm was “delighted” the union had voted to take the improved deal.

However, a dispute involving RMT members and Network Rail remains ongoing, meaning travellers still face disruption on the railways.

Speaking after the latest pay deal was accepted by ScotRail workers, Mr Campbell said: “We are delighted that RMT members have voted to accept this pay offer.

“We worked hard to put forward an offer which recognises the hard work of staff, as well as the financial challenges faced by the railway as we recover from the pandemic.”

He continued: “ScotRail, our staff, and our customers want to have a reliable, safe, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.

“By reaching agreement with the RMT, we can now focus fully on delivering a service which our customers expect and deserve.”