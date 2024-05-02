Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shell boosts shareholder returns after better than expected earnings

The group reported first quarter underlying earnings of 7.7 billion US dollars (£6.1 billion), down from 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.7 billion).

Holly Williams
Thursday 02 May 2024 07:36
Oil giant Shell has revealed further returns for shareholders as earnings fell by less than feared at the start of 2024 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Oil giant Shell has revealed further returns for shareholders as earnings fell by less than feared at the start of 2024 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Wire)

Oil giant Shell has unveiled further returns for shareholders as earnings fell by less than feared at the start of 2024.

The group reported underlying earnings of 7.7 billion US dollars (£6.1 billion) for the first three months of 2024, down from 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.7 billion) a year earlier.

But the result was better than expected and 6% higher than earnings in the previous quarter.

The FTSE 100 firm announced another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in share buybacks on top of the 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) completed in the final three months of 2023.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivering more value with less emissions.

“We continue to deliver on our Capital Markets Day targets, giving us the confidence to commence another 3.5 billion US dollar buyback programme for the next three months.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in