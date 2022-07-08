Soaring fuel prices blamed on rise in oil refining margins

Growing oil refining margins are one of the main causes of soaring fuel prices, according to the competition regulator.

A review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the increase from the crude oil price when it enters refineries to the wholesale price when it leaves them as petrol or diesel has more than tripled in the last year, from 10p per litre to nearly 35p per litre.

It said that retailers’ margins “remained about 10p per litre on average” over the same period.

The CMA also attributed record fuel prices to an increase in the cost of crude oil.

On the issue of whether the 5p-per-litre reduction in fuel duty introduced in March was passed on to drivers, the regulator said: “On the whole the fuel duty cut appears to have been implemented, with the largest fuel retailers doing so immediately and others more gradually.”

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 191.3p, with diesel at 198.8p per litre.

That is an increase of around 60p for petrol and 64p for diesel.

The CMA noted there are “significant differences” in pump prices between many rural and urban areas.

It has launched a market study that will examine the sector “in more depth”.

CMA general counsel Sarah Cardell said: “The recent rises in pump prices are a major worry for millions of drivers.

“While there is no escaping the global pressures pushing up fuel prices, the growing gap between the oil price and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel is a cause for concern.

On the whole the retail market does seem to be competitive, but there are some areas that warrant further investigation Sarah Cardell, Competition and Markets Authority

“We now need to get to the bottom of whether there are legitimate reasons for this and, if not, what action can be taken to address it.

“On the whole the retail market does seem to be competitive, but there are some areas that warrant further investigation.”

She said the watchdog will “use our formal legal powers” to investigate pump prices, and “won’t hesitate to take action” if it finds evidence of “collusion or similar wrongdoing”.