Staff at Southampton Airport set to walk out in pay dispute
Members of Unite, including operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineering workers, will strike on three dates in November.
Workers at Southampton Airport are to stage a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unite, including operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineering workers, will strike for 24 hours on November 5, 12 and 19.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:“During the pandemic workers at Southampton Airport made huge sacrifices, accepting reductions in pay and conditions while working around the clock to keep the airport safe and running.
“Inflation is now at a 40-year high. It’s completely wrong for the employers, AGS, to refuse these safety critical workers a decent pay increase after a three-year freeze.
“The workers have had enough. The airport bosses need to make a realistic pay offer to the staff if they are to avoid an escalation of the dispute. They should do that now.”
