Striking workers ‘good people’, says Gary Neville

The former footballer said industrial action was ‘a last resort, to prevent (workers) losing their jobs and to stop being treated unfairly’.

Max McLean
Tuesday 21 June 2022 12:58
Gary Neville tweeted his support of striking workers (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Gary Neville defended workers’ right to strike on the day industrial action on the railways caused mass disruption to the UK’s travel network.

Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of all lines were closed.

Critics have pointed to the severe disruption caused to commuters, but Mr Neville tweeted his support of striking workers, saying: “These are good people.”

He wrote: “If 1000’s (sic) workers go on strike its (sic) because it’s become a last resort, to prevent colleagues losing their jobs and to stop being treated unfairly.

“These are good people yet this Gov will divide and try and turn us on them! Transport under @grantshapps is in turmoil!”

The general secretary of the RMT union accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of “spouting nonsense” with plans to allow agency staff to step in for striking workers.

Mick Lynch criticised the proposed change in the law, which would allow flexible workers, including agency staff, to cover for those on strike.

Mr Shapps has been critical of Labour for “failing to condemn strikes” but that was not a view shared by some.

Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray was critical of the Conservative Party, tweeting: “I cannot believe what I’m hearing.

“The Conservative Govt who have been in power for 12 years are blaming the current strike action on Labour who have not been in power for 12 years.

“It’s quite a take. TWELVE YEARS!”

Meanwhile, poverty campaigner Jack Monroe tweeted: “Full solidarity with @RMTunion strikes today.

“Withdrawal of labour is supposed to be inconvenient, it demonstrates how vital that labour is – and those who carry it out – to our everyday lives.

“Bring on the waves of industrial action as workers demand fairer pay and conditions.”

