Sunak insists there is ‘brighter future ahead’ amid doubts over economic growth

Rishi Sunak has acknowledged it is “on the wire” whether he will meet his pledge to grow the economy but insisted there is a “brighter future ahead”.

The Prime Minister said he was making progress with his plan for the country but admitted that he has failed on another of his pledges, to cut NHS waiting lists.

On his promise to achieve economic growth, Mr Sunak acknowledged it was not clear whether there would be a small increase in gross domestic product (GDP) or whether it had been stagnant – but either outcome was better than the recession some had feared, he said.

He told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored: “We are on the wire of ‘has it grown a little bit, has it broadly stayed flat’, but fundamentally what was predicted was a year-long recession where the economy shrank by quite a lot.

“That has not happened and we have outperformed European countries like Germany and others.”

Official statistics later this month will show whether Mr Sunak has met his promise to grow the economy.

The Prime Minister is under pressure to offer voters tax cuts in a pre-election giveaway to boost the Tories’ chances of keeping power.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has sought to manage expectations about what can be achieved in the March Budget.

Mr Sunak said: “I never get into this Budget speculation, but the direction of travel is clear.”

He added: “I believe when people work hard, that should be rewarded, and the way to do that is to make sure that they can keep more of their own money – and that is the type of society I want to build and actually cutting taxes is an expression of that.”