Sunset of EU laws could ‘destabilise the travel industry’
Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said the possible removal of consumer protections could be ‘profound’.
Plans to “sunset” thousands of EU laws retained after Brexit could “destabilise the travel industry”, a sector leader has warned.
Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said the possible removal of consumer protections could be “profound”.
From the end of next year retained EU laws will be abolished unless measures have been taken to retain them.
Mr Tanzer, speaking at Abta’s Travel Matters conference in Westminster, said: “It has been gratifying to see the consumers’ returning appetite for travel in 2022, but we should not take that for granted.
“Affordability is one essential component of travel, and confidence is another.
“The Parliamentary Bill that sets a sunset deadline of next year on UK law and regulations derived from EU legislation has the potential to destabilise the travel industry.
“The dilution of denied boarding compensation is one area of potential consumer detriment, but more profound is the possible removal of consumer protections provided by the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs).
“These are currently under review by both the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy – who oversee the PTRs – and by the Department for Transport, who are reviewing the operation of the Atol scheme.”
He added: “The protections afforded by these regulations are essential to maintaining consumer confidence.”
Under the PTRs, package holidays bought in the UK, such as those involving flights and accommodation in a single booking, are protected under the Atol scheme.
This means if a travel company goes bust, consumers are entitled to either a full refund if their holiday has not started, or accommodation costs and flights home if they are abroad.
The Government is also consulting on changing the amount of compensation payable for domestic flight delays.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.