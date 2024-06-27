Supermarkets ditch pineapple products from Kenyan farms over human rights risk

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morrisons and Iceland have stopped sourcing tinned pineapples from a Del Monte farm in Kenya after ongoing allegations of human rights abuses.

Allegations of brutal violence and killings perpetrated by Del Monte guards at the fruit farm in Thika were revealed in an investigation published last year.

Four supermarkets – Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose – stopped selling pineapple products sourced from the farm after the report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) and The Guardian.

But violence has continued on the farm over the last year, including the deaths of four men whose bodies were retrieved from a river in December and bystanders being hit by stray bullets during clashes between police and young men, the TBIJ recently found.

A spokesperson for Morrisons, which had been accused of continuing to sell products sourced from the farm, said on Thursday: “We are moving tinned pineapple sourcing out of Kenya until Del Monte’s human rights improvement plan has been fully implemented.”

Iceland, which had also been accused of still selling the products, confirmed to the PA news agency that it no longer stocks them.

“We can confirm that Iceland does not stock products from the farms in question,” a spokesperson said.

“Across all product ranges and suppliers, Iceland has thorough processes in place to ensure our high standards are met and will continue to monitor this situation.”

Aine Clarke, at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre – a non-profit working to advance human rights in business, said: “It is crucial for companies to demonstrate that they have engaged in a dialogue with any stakeholders reportedly affected by allegations of abuse.”

In May, witnesses told TBIJ how pineapple thieves were chased out of the farm by guards working for security contractor G4S into surrounding highways and villages, backed by the police who fired bullets and set off tear gas.

In March, Del Monte announced it had brought in G4S to manage security operations, firing 214 in-house security guards.

G4S Kenya said its guards never carry weapons and had been “expertly trained in de-escalation techniques, human rights considerations and in the minimum use of force”.

A spokesperson added: “Our security officers are stationed at the farm only and have no involvement in activity that may occur outside its boundaries.”

PA has contacted Del Monte for comment.