Supermarkets seek clarity from Government over mask-wearing after July 19

Supermarkets and retail bosses are seeking further Government guidance regarding mask-wearing, despite the Prime Minister confirming that the legal requirement to wear them will be lifted.

On Tuesday morning, the boss of Sainsbury’s said he expects that customers will no longer need to wear masks in its stores from July 19.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said he would consult with staff on their views but said the decision to wear one would be down to individual choice.

However, it is understood that a number of retailers are calling on the Government for more detail before confirming their in-store policies for customers.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said the Government is planning to halt the legal requirement regarding face coverings.

He did, however, add that he would wear a face covering in crowded places and as a matter of courtesy.

The chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Monday he would continue wearing a mask “in any situation that was indoors and was crowded, or indoors and in close proximity to other people”.

The final decision regarding the relaxation of restrictions will be confirmed on Monday July 12 and the Government is then expected to provide more detailed guidance over these changes.

Retail bosses are hopeful this will provide further clarity amid some continued uncertainty following the latest briefing.

The PA news agency understands that supermarket chains Morrisons and Aldi are among retailers requesting more detailed guidance soon.

Meanwhile, Tesco is understood to be currently partaking an internal review into its mask-wearing policy following the Government update on Monday evening.