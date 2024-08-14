Talks continue over train drivers’ pay dispute

Support truly

More talks are being held on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the long-running train drivers’ pay dispute.

Leaders of the drivers’ union Aslef are due to meet officials at the Department for Transport for the second time since Labour won the general election in July.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has previously expressed optimism that a deal on pay can be achieved now that “constructive” talks are being held.

There have been a series of strikes since the dispute flared two years ago, causing huge disruption for passengers.

The union accused the Conservative government of giving up on resolving the row and of “putting the brakes” on efforts to reach a deal.

Mr Whelan said train drivers have not had a pay rise for five years.