Teacher strikes – which areas in Scotland are affected?

Children in areas represented by key politicians will see their education disrupted for six days as teachers take targeted strike action.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has singled out areas covered by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer and Katie Hagmann, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body Cosla, for further action.

EIS members are taking action in Glasgow Southside (Ms Sturgeon’s constituency) Dunfermline (Ms Somerville), Perthshire North (Mr Swinney) and the part of Clydebank and Milngavie constituency (Mr Greer) that lies within the East Dunbartonshire Council area between February 22 and 24.

A further three days of strike action will take place in these areas, and also in Ms Hagmann’s Mid Galloway and Wigtown West ward in Dumfries and Galloway between March 7 and 9.

In Perth and Kinross around 40 schools will be closed between February 22 and 24.

The majority of schools in Ms Sturgeon’s constituency will be closed this week while in Ms Somerville’s constituency 27 primary schools will be shut and secondary schools were considering whether they could offer any learning for some groups of pupils.

In the East Dunbartonshire council area which is part of Mr Greer’s regional constituency, nine schools will be closed on both the February and March dates.