Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Azuri has two flagship solar products designed for the off-grid market. Azuri Quad offers a complete home lighting system, while AzuriTV offers home lighting alongside satellite solar TV.

In addition to designing award-winning products, Azuri has partnered with leading consumer brands to provide rural off-grid consumers a choice of modern services and devices available through its pay-as-you-go solar solutions. Azuri HospiCash, offered in partnership with APA Insurance in Kenya, is income cover and life insurance exclusively designed for off-grid customers for a small premium which is added to their weekly pay-as-you-go system top up.

Azuri and Unilever have also partnered to offer free Sunlight washing powder with every Azuri Quad solar home system, further enhancing Azuri’s vision of creating a level playing field where all consumers can access and benefit from the digital economy, wherever they live.

When people think about traditional technology development, they very often think of development occurring in the cities and eventually diffusing out to rural areas. But in the last 20 years, the rapid rise of the internet and digital technologies has changed all that. Digital technologies are an enormous lever. If you are sending a tweet, whether you are sending it from the middle of Nairobi or in rural Turkana in Kenya, it is a Tweet and has the same impact.

Many people in rural areas, however, continue to suffer from a lack of basic facilities, lack of access to communication, lack of access to infrastructure and financial services. By bringing modern electricity and modern digital services, Azuri is helping people benefit from a rapid increase in standard of living and household income. There are hundreds of millions of people who live in these circumstances and while development will often continue to happen in the major cities, the digital age is enabling the rural consumer to enjoy the many benefits of modern services and devices, wherever they live.

Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth is an entrepreneur with a passion for technology and the role it plays in addressing the challenges of emerging economies. He has over 30 years’ experience building rapid growth, technology-based businesses in the semi-conductor, automotive and mobile phone sectors. Simon’s career includes 7 years at mobile OS platform developer Symbian as VP Global Marketing and part of the Leadership Team.

He also founded IT products and services company Myriad Solutions Ltd. Simon was previously a Fellow at Cambridge University and holds a PhD in Engineering from St John’s College in Cambridge. Simon currently sits on the Governing Council of the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS).