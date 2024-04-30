Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Telegraph back up for sale after Abu Dhabi-backed fund pulls takeover deal

RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed fund, agreed a deal last year but faced fierce criticism from politicians.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 30 April 2024 09:38
The Daily Telegraph (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Daily Telegraph (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The gulf state-backed fund behind a takeover of the Telegraph newspaper group has said it will now withdraw and sell on the business after politicians moved to block the deal.

RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed fund, last year reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners the Barclay family to take control of the newspaper group – and fellow publication The Spectator – by paying off debts owed to their bank, Lloyds.

However, last month the Government said it would bring forward an amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill that would block such state-backed takeover deals in the industry.

A RedBird IMI spokesman said: “RedBird IMI has today confirmed that it intends to withdraw from its proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group and proceed with a sale.

“We continue to believe this approach would have benefited the Telegraph and Spectator’s readers, their journalists and the UK media landscape more widely.

“Regrettably, it is clear this approach is no longer feasible.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in