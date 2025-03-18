Thames Water hopes to agree takeover by end of June as it mulls six approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water said it has received six takeover approaches from potential suitors to buy the company, and that it hopes to agree a deal by the end of June.

The company said talks are ongoing and that it wants to complete the transaction by the end of September.

It said the proposals were in response to a fundraising process launched in 2024, and that it “has since been conducting a detailed assessment of each proposal”.

Heavily indebted Thames Water is England’s biggest water company, with about 16 million customers.

The company is in at least £16 billion of debt, and recently won court approval for a £3 billion loan deal designed to keep it running into 2026.

Thames Water said five of the bids “provided financial metrics”, while one of them is for “minority equity, intended to partner with investors, and did not set out financial metrics”.

Most of the offers hinge on “further … regulatory support and accommodations being achieved”, it said.

“Discussions with relevant parties are ongoing, although there is no certainty that a binding equity proposal will be forthcoming or that any such proposals will be capable of being implemented.”