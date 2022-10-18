Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

THG shares rise after Softbank sells stake to founder and Qatar

The exit by Softbank marked an end to the Japanese investment group’s disastrous investment in THG, writing off as much as £450 million.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 18 October 2022 09:05
The Hut Group undated handout photo of some of their products. THG has confirmed that Japanese investment giant Softbank has dumped its stock in the company (THG/PA)
The Hut Group undated handout photo of some of their products. THG has confirmed that Japanese investment giant Softbank has dumped its stock in the company (THG/PA)
(PA Media)

Shares in ecommerce firm THG lifted on Tuesday after Softbank offloaded its stake to the firm’s founder and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The Manchester-based group’s stock rose by 10.2% to 50.5p in early trading as shareholders welcomed the move.

Nevertheless, THG’s shares have fallen to around 90% below the level when Softbank first purchased an almost-£500 million minority stake.

The exit by Softbank marked an end to the Japanese investment group’s disastrous investment in THG, writing off as much as £450 million from previous valuations of its stake.

THG, which was previously called The Hut Group, said late on Monday that Softbank has agreed to sell 67.8 million shares to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, while founder and chief executive Matthew Moulding will buy the remaining 12.8 million shares.

Recommended

The online retail business, which owns brands including Cult Beauty and MyProtein, has been hit hard in recent months by slowing sales and rising cost pressures.

Mr Moulding said: “I’m delighted to be further increasing my family’s stake in THG, continuing our unswerving support following on from other recent share purchases.

“QIA shares the board’s vision of the scale of opportunity for THG, building a British global success story in large and growing addressable markets. QIA’s long-term investment approach is a positive endorsement for the UK as a whole.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress the team continue to make in each of our major divisions, and believe the uncertain macro-conditions provide an even greater opportunity for THG to further disrupt global beauty, nutrition and technology markets.”

Liberum equity analyst Wayne Brown said: “On an underlying basis the group is cheap but we see little catalyst coming from trading considering the consumer backdrop.

“However the further increase in Mouldings stake and by QIA may very well increase rumours that THG will be subject to a potential management buyout.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in