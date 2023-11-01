Thousands of job losses expected to be confirmed at Port Talbot steelworks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unions are expecting confirmation of thousands of job losses at the country’s biggest steel plant.

The board of steel giant Tata is meeting in India and is expected to make an announcement about the future of the Port Talbot site in South Wales later on Wednesday.

Thousands of job losses are expected to be cut at the plant under plans to produce steel in a greener way.

The government will give up to £500 million and Tata will spend hundreds of millions of pounds in a development aimed at securing the future of the plant.

Port Talbot has two blast furnaces to produce steel used in everything from cars to cans.

It is the biggest employer in the region, also supporting jobs in companies which supply the plant with goods and services.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “We hope to start formal consultation with our employee representatives, shortly. In these discussions we will share more details about our proposals to transition to a decarbonised future for Tata Steel UK.

“We believe our £1.25 billion proposal to transition to green steel making will secure the business for the longer term, bolster UK steel security and help develop a green ecosystem in the region.

“We are committed to meaningful information and consultation process with our trade union partners about these proposals and will carefully consider any proposals put forward.”