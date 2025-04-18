Train drivers strike on Good Friday over sacked colleague

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers at Hull Trains are striking on Good Friday in a long-running dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef will walk out for the day, warning that services will be disrupted.

The union says the driver was unfairly sacked after raising a safety issue at a meeting, which the company disputes.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “The company’s failure to act responsibly has enormous implications, not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains, but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail network.

“This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe. Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably.”

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: “Safety of our customers and colleagues will always remain our number one priority.”

Hull Trains previously said it followed highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety.

The operator said most services ran during previous strikes over the dispute.

The company operates services between Hull and London King’s Cross, with stops at stations including Selby, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham.