Train strike threat on hold after new ScotRail pay offer

A train drivers’ union has withdrawn its ballot on strike action after receiving a new pay offer from ScotRail.

Aslef is recommending that members accept the offer which its negotiating team described as “acceptable”.

The TSSA, which had already balloted members on industrial action, described the latest offer as “reasonable” and said it would now put it to them.

It is understood that under the offer, all staff would get a 4.5% rise, backdated to April.

Publicly-owned ScotRail has been running a temporary, reduced timetable since early July due to staff shortages amid the pay dispute and this would continue for the time being.

Jim Baxter, Aslef executive committee member, said: “After the latest round of talks with ScotRail, we are pleased to report that the latest offer made to our members is one that the Aslef negotiating team thinks is acceptable.

“Our ballot for industrial action has now been withdrawn and a referendum of our members, on the offer, will now be held.

“The negotiating team and executive committee are recommending that members accept this offer.”

The referendum will close on September 25.

The offer has been put to the RMT, whose members voted for strike action, and the Unite union whose members were also balloted over industrial action.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The talks with trade union colleagues have been very constructive and it is a fantastic step forward, with Aslef withdrawing the ballot for industrial action and moving forward with a member referendum on the pay offer.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach this position and would encourage all colleagues to support the offer.

“We recognise the hard work of our colleagues, and the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and believe that the pay offer reflects this, as well as providing value for money for the public finances.”

TSSA said it would ballot members on the latest offer.

A spokesman said: “TSSA received the results of its industrial action ballot on Friday August 23.

“Whilst the results demonstrated a strong appetite for industrial action, talks had continued throughout the balloting period, and we have received a reasonable offer from ScotRail.

“We will act in good faith on that offer. TSSA is a democratic trade union and all decisions ultimately rest with our members.”

The temporary timetable involves 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250 – a cut of 26%.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The progress on pay talks, with the unions’ recommendation to their national executive that the latest offer is taken to a members’ referendum, is welcome.

“Ministers would encourage those involved to vote to accept this fair and affordable pay deal to enable ScotRail to return to the previous timetable of around 2,250 services per day – the highest since pre-Covid.”

RMT and Unite have been asked for comment.