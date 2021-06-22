Travel firms claim minister’s withdrawal from conference is ‘symbolic’

Travel sector bosses expressed their dismay after the aviation minister withdrew from a planned speech at a major industry conference.

Robert Courts pulled out of Tuesday’s Travel Matters summit, organised by travel association Abta.

This was due to “a late diary clash” which emerged towards the end of last week, Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said.

The Government needs to hear what we have to say as an industry Andrew Flintham, Tui

He said he would have asked Mr Courts how the Government “justifies a position” of warning against holidays in amber list countries, which has “further damaged the immediate prospects for international travel”.

Mr Tanzer added: “His absence today – necessary as I’m sure it is – is nonetheless symbolic of a wide, in fact widening, gap between Government and the outbound travel sector.”

Andrew Flintham, managing director of the UK’s largest tour operator, Tui commented: “It is incredibly disappointing that the aviation minister didn’t come to speak with us all today.

“There is no doubt the Government needs to hear what we have to say as an industry, and this once again feels like a sign that they’re not.”

The Department for Transport said it would not comment on why Mr Courts did not speak at the event.

Mr Flintham added: “We have not managed to get one meeting with our Prime Minister or Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“There has been no katsu curry photo moment opportunity for us.

“Instead, we’ve had ministers giving mixed messages about not booking holidays, telling people not to travel, and ministers announcing that travel is actually dangerous.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was photographed doing a stint as a waiter at a Wagamama restaurant in July 2020 to promote a Government scheme encouraging people to visit restaurants.